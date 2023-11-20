Microsoft hires former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman after a weekend of chaos

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (left) and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Joel Saget/AFP and Loren Elliott via Getty Images

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is joining Microsoft.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced the move on X, adding both Altman and former president Greg Brockman to his company’s ranks.

“We’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team,” Nadella said. “We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success.”

In the post, Nadella also said the company remained committed to its partnership with OpenAI and looked forward “to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI’s new leadership team and working with them.”

Altman reshared Nadella’s post, adding, “The mission continues.”

Altman was immediately ousted from OpenAI in a dramatic board decision on Friday. The board of the ChatGPT company said it “no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading.”





