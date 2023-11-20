Man City teenager Rico Lewis set to START England’s Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia, with Gareth Southgate ready to hand rising star his full senior debut after Kieran Trippier’s withdrawal

Kieran Trippier withdrew from the England selection on Sunday morning

Rico Lewis is tipped to make his debut tonight, filling in for Trippier at left-back

England will struggle to win a trophy with Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis will make his full international debut tonight for England’s final Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia.

The Three Lions head to Skopje aiming to end their season on a high after a disappointing 2-0 win against Malta on Friday, but are without a recognized left-back in their squad after Kieran Trippier withdrew on Sunday due to a ‘personal matter’ .

It was expected that Trippier would start on the left tonight, but Gareth Southgate must now find an alternative option, and Mailsport understands that he will probably turn to Lewis.

Lewis was called up to the squad late last week after injuries to Jude Bellingham and Levi Colwill.

He didn’t feature against Malta but could get his first cap tonight at the age of 18 – he turns 19 tomorrow.

Rico Lewis is in line for his full England debut against North Macedonia tonight

Gareth Southgate will put his faith in Lewis for his team’s final Euro 2024 qualifier

Lewis is likely to get his chance after Kieran Trippier withdrew from the team on Sunday

Should Lewis make his international bow, he would be England’s 20th youngest debutant, marking a remarkable rise for the teenager after breaking into City’s first team over the past 12 months.

Lewis has shown his impressive versatility for Pep Guardiola’s men, having played in full positions as well as in central midfield.

This could be the deciding factor in him being given the nod for tonight’s match after Fikayo Tomori struggled in the unfamiliar role at Wembley on Friday.

The AC Milan defender, who usually plays as a central defender at club level, was taken off the field at half-time after a difficult first 45 minutes.

He is unlikely to find himself in the same situation against North Macedonia, and with Luke Shaw, Ben Chilwell and Colwill all sidelined through injury, Southgate’s options are limited.

But Lewis, who has made 10 appearances for City this season, has risen to every challenge thrown at him so far and may now be just hours away from his chance to prove himself on the international stage.