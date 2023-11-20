Ukrainian sniper claims new world record after ‘picking off Russian soldier from 2.36 miles away using “Lord of the Horizon” gun’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A Ukrainian sniper claims to hold the world record after taking down a Russian soldier from 2.36 miles away with a custom rifle called “Lord of the Horizon.”

The sniper, who serves in the Security Services of Ukraine (SBU), reportedly managed to beat the previous record of 2.2 miles, set by a Canadian special operations sniper in Iraq in 2017.

The video reportedly shows the Russian target falling several seconds after the SBU sniper fired.

A line of three stationary Russian soldiers quickly turns into a line of two, as the bullet takes the soldier to a currently unknown location.

The SBU said: “SBU snipers are rewriting the rules of global sniping, demonstrating unrivaled capabilities to operate effectively at remarkable ranges. »

(File image) Ukrainian snipers are often sent as vanguards for planned counter-offensive maneuvers and are tasked with eliminating high-value Russian targets before other military forces can intervene.

“Lord of the Horizon” was developed and manufactured by MAYAK, a Ukrainian weapons manufacturer, and measures 6 feet long, Firearms Blog reports.

With the proper ammunition, the rifle can fire bullets in such a way that they remain faster than the speed of sound for nearly 10,000 feet.

The shooting comes after another Ukrainian sniper claimed to have executed the second longest fight in history.

The anonymous sniper shot dead a Russian soldier from a distance of 2,710 meters, or about 2.7 kilometers, according to the Ukrainian military, which released what it claims is an image of the shooting at the shooting range of the sniper.

If confirmed, it would put the Ukrainian sniper overtake Britain’s Craig Harrison, who killed two Taliban fighters at a distance of 2,475 meters in Afghanistan’s Helmand province in 2009.

Ukraine claims one of its snipers took out a Russian soldier at 2,710m, which would be the second longest distance killed in combat if confirmed.

A Canadian sniper holds the record for the longest shot ever recorded, at 11,614 feet – while Britain’s Craig Harrison holds the official second place.

Footage released by the Ukrainian armed forces of their killing shows an image of a man moving among the trees before the gunman focused his crosshairs on his chest.

The thermal sight jumps upward, indicating that the rifle has been fired, before the character falls to the ground approximately three seconds later.

A second figure then rushes towards the first in an apparent attempt to help his wounded comrade, before the sniper fires a second time.

The two characters then collapse to the ground.

The killings committed by the squad, which bears the name of its leader, are recorded electronically using the sights of their rifles.

The unit’s snipers often have to wait in one place for up to 16 hours a day and must be very well camouflaged.

The commander of the already legendary Ghosts of Bakhmut revealed that his unit’s snipers often have to wait in a single position for up to 16 hours a day.

“It has nothing to do with American films that romanticize the work of snipers and present it as very glamorous.”

He said most of the work the unit does is survival based.

“You learn to calculate, you do the calculation. You learn to camouflage yourself, you discover the environment. You can shoot very well, but if you can’t survive, it’s worthless.

“We work 24 hours a day, we don’t differentiate between day and night. There are no weekends. You’re totally exhausted, all your juices are expelled and when you come back from a mission you’re a complete mess.