(UPDATE) Foreign Minister meets Russian Ambassador

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdullah Bou Habib, on Monday met with Russian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov.nbsp;

ldquo;We are in constant contact following up on an array of topics and interests, whether bilateral or international,rdquo; the Russian diplomat said on emerging.nbsp;

ldquo;Wersquo;ve discussed the situation in southern Lebanon, which is very dangerous and must be stopped. Wersquo;ve also touched on the unfolding events in the region, especially in Gaza,rdquo; the Russian Ambassador added, noting that his country has been calling for peace and the cessation of military operations in all international forums.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============R.H.