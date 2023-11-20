US’s Austin visits wartime Kyiv in gesture of support for Ukraine

NNA – U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in wartime Kyiv on Monday in a gesture of quot;unwaveringquot; support as questions swirled over the sustainability of vital Western assistance as the war with Russia drags on.nbsp;

Austin, accompanied by the commander of the U.S. European Command, was shown next to a train shaking hands with the U.S. ambassador to Kyiv in a photograph published by the embassy.nbsp;

quot;I#39;m here today to deliver an important message ndash; the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine in their fight for freedom against Russiarsquo;s aggression, both now and into the future,quot; Austin wrote on social media platform X.

==========R.H.