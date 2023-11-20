Darren Day admits for the first time he went ‘cold turkey’ from drink and drugs in the I’m A Celebrity jungle after getting ‘smashed’ on the plane to Australia

Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    JAMIE LYNN SPEER

    Claim to fame: Zoey 101 and Sweet Magnolias star.

    Phobias: I’m afraid of everything.

    Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle?: I think this is a great opportunity to show who I really am.

    Role in the camp: Hopefully I’m the one who can support everyone.

    Besides family, what will you miss most during your camp? A normal bathroom, air conditioning and my bed.

    Best and Worst Features: I think my best quality is that it takes a lot to hurt my feelings; but I’m impatient and my family would say I’m often in a bad mood.

    Dream camper: Nicole Kidman, she’s my favorite actress in the whole world, or Reece Witherspoon.

    SAM THOMPSON

    Claim to fame: Made In Chelsea star and radio presenter.

    Phobias: I’m not a creepy crawly guy and I hate anyone or anything touching my neck.

    Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle?: Since I was 21, I’ve spent my whole life on TV and so I feel whether people have a good or bad opinion about me, it’s probably justified!

    Role in the camp: I’m a ‘yes’ guy, so cooking and cleaning I’ll do whatever they want me to do.

    Besides family, what will you miss most during your camp?: I know this sounds boring, but gaming.

    Best and Worst Features: I like to think that I’m the court jester and that I don’t take things too seriously, so if someone is having a bad day, I like to put a smile on their face. Worst? I am quite forgetful and have difficulty concentrating on things.

    Dream camper: Stephen Fry. I think I would combust myself if he went into the jungle!

    JOSIE GIBSON

    Claim to fame: This morning’s presenter.

    Phobias: Bugs and I freeze every time I see a spider and I’m not sure what I’ll do when I’m on trial with them!

    Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle?: I would like people to know that I am very smart at knowing useless information!

    Role in the camp: Mom. I am very motherly and I also like to talk to people.

    Besides family, what will you miss most during your camp?: Getting up to blow dry my hair and put on a little makeup!

    Best and Worst Features: I am an optimist and I like meeting people from all walks of life. Worst? I can be quite curious and worry about my mood when I’m too hungry.

    Dream camper: Dawn French, I love her.

    MARVIN HUMES

    Claim to fame: JLS star.

    Phobias: Heights. I have quit a skydive with JLS in the past because I was too scared!

    Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle: To show that I’m not just a member of a boy band. It would be nice if people could find out more about me.

    Role in the camp: I think I will be a shoulder to cry on and a mediator.

    Besides family, what will you miss most during your camp?: My fantasy football app! I’m obsessed with it! Four weeks without music is also a long time.

    Best and Worst Features: I have three children under the age of ten and that certainly requires a lot of patience! Worst? Rochelle would probably say that I get “hangry” if I don’t have enough food.

    Dream camper: Paddy McGuinness – I’ve done football help with him before and I know he’s funny, he gets into it and he’s hands-on.

    MERCY DENT

    Claim to fame: MasterChef star and food critic.

    Phobias: Terrible people.

    Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle: People think I’m very outspoken and scary, but I don’t think I’m scary! Hopefully people see this.

    Role in the camp: Shoulder to cry on and I’m a practical cook so I can help.

    Besides your family, what will you miss most during your camp? My three cats and my makeup bag. I like a bit of glamour.

    Best and Worst Features: I like to think I’m funny! My worst quality is lack of sleep. I like my sleep.

    Dream camper: Queen Camille. She would be very practical. And Madonna – she was able to perform songs from her Greatest Hits tour!

