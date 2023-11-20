29 Premature Babies Evacuated From Gaza Arrive In Egypt: Media

NNA – Twenty-nine premature babies arrived in Egypt on Monday, Egyptian media said, after they were evacuated from Gaza#39;s largest hospital which has become a focal point of Israel#39;s war with Hamas.

The infants were evacuated Sunday from the Al-Shifa hospital, which the World Health Organization has described as a quot;death zonequot; as Israel seeks to uncover what it says are Hamas bases in tunnels underneath the facility.

An initial 31 babies were reported evacuated from Al-Shifa to another Gaza clinic and it was not immediately clear why only 29 arrived in Egypt.–AFP

