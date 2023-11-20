Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    29 Premature Babies Evacuated From Gaza Arrive In Egypt: Media

    By

    Nov 20, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Twenty-nine premature babies arrived in Egypt on Monday, Egyptian media said, after they were evacuated from Gaza#39;s largest hospital which has become a focal point of Israel#39;s war with Hamas.

    The infants were evacuated Sunday from the Al-Shifa hospital, which the World Health Organization has described as a quot;death zonequot; as Israel seeks to uncover what it says are Hamas bases in tunnels underneath the facility.

    An initial 31 babies were reported evacuated from Al-Shifa to another Gaza clinic and it was not immediately clear why only 29 arrived in Egypt.–AFP

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Kim Kardashian set to produce and star in comedy The 5th Wheel… after her role in American Horror Story and Paw Patrol

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Cargo ship is ripped in half in storm off Turkey as rescue teams search for 11 missing sailors from another vessel that sunk with at least one killed

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Microsoft is on pace to add nearly $40 to its valuation after hiring former OpenAI boss Sam Altman

    Nov 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Kim Kardashian set to produce and star in comedy The 5th Wheel… after her role in American Horror Story and Paw Patrol

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Cargo ship is ripped in half in storm off Turkey as rescue teams search for 11 missing sailors from another vessel that sunk with at least one killed

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Microsoft is on pace to add nearly $40 to its valuation after hiring former OpenAI boss Sam Altman

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Argentina’s new far-right president Javier Milei is a triumph for Tucker Carlson

    Nov 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy