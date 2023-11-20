Health Minister, Spanish Ambassador discuss means to bolster cooperation

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Firas Al-Abiad, on Monday welcomed Spanish Ambassador to Lebanon, Jesuacute;s Santos Aguado, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s general conditions, as well as the latest security developments in southern Lebanon, coinciding with the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.nbsp;

The pair also discussed the means through which Spain could extend support for the Lebanese health sector, as well as cooperation frameworks to launch development projects in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Health.nbsp;

==========R.H.