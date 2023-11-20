Elon Musk Dismisses Antisemitism Allegations as ‘Bogus’

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Reuters

Elon Musk on Sunday lashed out at what he called “bogus” reports accusing him of antisemitism after he gave his support to an antisemitic statement last week that sparked outrage from X advertisers and the White House.

“This past week, there were hundreds of bogus media stories claiming that I am antisemitic,” the X boss wrote in a post on his platform Sunday. “Nothing could be further from the truth. I wish only the best for humanity and a prosperous and exciting future for all.”

The row began last Wednesday, when the SpaceX and Tesla mogul gave his backing to a post on X claiming that Jews have a “dialectical hatred against whites” and that western Jewish communities had supported the “flooding” of their countries with “hordes of minorities.” “You have said the actual truth,” Musk replied.

