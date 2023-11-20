Incredible moment footy star Brendan Fevola smiles and winks as he gets beaten up in his first MMA cage fight while ‘terrified’ daughter Mia watches on

Brendan Fevola was beaten in his first MMA fight

The football legend took on Tony ‘The Tradie’ Ciccone

He said he needed to improve his fitness

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Brendan Fevola got a mixed martial arts lesson in his cage fighting debut this weekend.

But the cult football hero smiled through all the pain.

While the fight technically ended in a draw, Carlton legend Fevola learned plenty from his experienced rival Tony ‘The Tradie’ Ciccone at the Festival Hall on Saturday night.

The main takeaway, he revealed, was that he needed to train more for the competition.

“It was really, really fun. I might do it again, but I will practice this time,” Fevola said after the event.

Brendan Fevola smiled through all the pain in his first-ever MMA fight

Carlton’s stat was beaten by their seasoned opponent on Saturday night

Fevola had no idea he would be fighting in the cage, after being the victim of a prank by his colleagues on Fox FM.

He arrived at the arena expecting to compete in a traditional boxing match, but was told he would be competing in a mixed martial arts competition.

“Considering I thought it was a boxing match when I signed up – and I asked for headgear and they told me ‘all you need is shin guards’, and I said ‘why?’ – I think I did well, said Fevola.

“I don’t think it’s a draw, though… congratulations Tony.”

Despite being dominated during the fight, Fevola smiled and winked while his terrified daughter, Mia Fevola, watched from the edge of the cage.

Other famous faces in attendance included Collingwood stars Jack Crisp and Brody Mihocek, North Melbourne legend Brent Harvey, former Carlton star Ben Silvagni and Australian boxer Michael Zerafa.

“He was 17kg heavier than me,” Fevola said.

Fevola’s daughter Mia supported her father from the cage in Melbourne

“I weighed 115 kg this morning and he weighed 132 kg. He was too tough to let go once he was on me,” Fevola said.

“Only my lungs hurt. I don’t think he hit me much. I bought him a bunch. I don’t feel like I was hit.

“He tried to break my arm at one point. I was like ‘aargh’.

“Then I saw my buddy Nate Myles and I smiled at him, that’s when my mouthguard fell off.

“Then I saw Jack Crisp from Collingwood when I was on the ground and I winked at him and he said ‘hey’, and I was like ‘what am I doing ?’.”

He entered the ring for the Culture Club classic, Do You Really Want to Hurt Me.