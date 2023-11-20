Leeds is the best paid city outside London – does your town make the list?

<!–

A study of the postcode areas with the highest advertised salaries says Leeds is the highest paying region outside of London.

Other cities with attractive salaries include Cambridge, Bristol and Manchester, according to jobs site Adzuna.

Its analysis of more than a million jobs found the average advertised salary in Leeds is around £37,800, with 36,000 vacancies in the city in October.

Companies such as Asda, First Direct, Yorkshire Bank, Centrica, Evri and Direct Line are based in the Yorkshire city, while broadcaster Channel 4 has established its UK headquarters in Leeds.

It beats the ‘Silicon Fen’ city of Cambridge, where advertised salaries average £37,692, as well as engineering, technology and finance hub Bristol (£37,281) and Manchester (£36,690).

Central east London, home to the Square Mile, is the highest-paid postcode area in the UK, with advertised salaries topping an average of £56,497.

The lowest paid postcode area is in the Outer Hebrides, with average advertised salaries of £17,428, followed by Telford (£24,723) and Lerwick in Shetland (£26,624), according to the report.

Two locations in the south west, Torquay and Dorchester, are also in the top 10 lowest paying postcodes.

Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said: “Job hunting doesn’t have to be a postcode lottery.

‘Those looking for a lucrative job could start by looking in postcode areas with higher average salaries and our data shows that areas such as Leeds and Manchester are great options.

‘It can be helpful to look a little further afield when considering a new role, even if you don’t want to change location.

“For remote workers, focusing your job search on areas at the top of the salary tables could help you get a pay rise, while considering a commute could mean a pay rise for those working in the office.”