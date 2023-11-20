Wednesday, November 22, 2023

NNA –

Timenbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topic

Program honoring men of independence

11:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Minister of National Defense Maurice Slim places a wreath in the name of the ldquo;Lebanese Republicrdquo; on the statue of Prince Fakhr al-Din at the Ministry of National Defense in Yarzeh.nbsp;

12:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Prime Minister Najib Mikati visits Rashaya Citadel

2:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Minister Abbas Al-Halabi places a wreath in front of the memorial plaque in Al-Zarif, where President Rene Moawad was martyred.

==============

12:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The ldquo;Lebanon Youth Movementrdquo; and the Municipality of Mestita distribute prizes and medals to the winners of the annual running race, under the supervision and organization of the High Center for Military Sports marking the movementrsquo;s 30th anniversary and 80th Independence Day, under the patronage of Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, at the Working Youth Club.nbsp;

6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Recital at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church – Furn El Chebbak, marking Our Ladyrsquo;s Entry into the Temple feast.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.