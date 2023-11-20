Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Wednesday, November 22, 2023

    By

    Nov 20, 2023 ,

    NNA –

    Timenbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topic

    Program honoring men of independence

    11:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Minister of National Defense Maurice Slim places a wreath in the name of the ldquo;Lebanese Republicrdquo; on the statue of Prince Fakhr al-Din at the Ministry of National Defense in Yarzeh.nbsp;

    12:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Prime Minister Najib Mikati visits Rashaya Citadel

    2:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Minister Abbas Al-Halabi places a wreath in front of the memorial plaque in Al-Zarif, where President Rene Moawad was martyred.

    ==============

    12:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The ldquo;Lebanon Youth Movementrdquo; and the Municipality of Mestita distribute prizes and medals to the winners of the annual running race, under the supervision and organization of the High Center for Military Sports marking the movementrsquo;s 30th anniversary and 80th Independence Day, under the patronage of Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, at the Working Youth Club.nbsp;

    6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Recital at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church – Furn El Chebbak, marking Our Ladyrsquo;s Entry into the Temple feast.nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Kim Kardashian set to produce and star in comedy The 5th Wheel… after her role in American Horror Story and Paw Patrol

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Cargo ship is ripped in half in storm off Turkey as rescue teams search for 11 missing sailors from another vessel that sunk with at least one killed

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Microsoft is on pace to add nearly $40 to its valuation after hiring former OpenAI boss Sam Altman

    Nov 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Kim Kardashian set to produce and star in comedy The 5th Wheel… after her role in American Horror Story and Paw Patrol

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Cargo ship is ripped in half in storm off Turkey as rescue teams search for 11 missing sailors from another vessel that sunk with at least one killed

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Microsoft is on pace to add nearly $40 to its valuation after hiring former OpenAI boss Sam Altman

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Argentina’s new far-right president Javier Milei is a triumph for Tucker Carlson

    Nov 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy