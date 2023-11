NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday welcomed President of the International Confederation of Lebanese Businesspeople, Fouad Zmokhol, who visited him with an accompanying delegation.nbsp;

On emerging Zmokhol affirmed the Confederationrsquo;s willingness continue to invest in Lebanon, ldquo;but we need support from the government,rdquo; he added.nbsp;

Mikati later received Hungarian Ambassador to Lebanon, Ferenc Csillag.nbsp;

========R.H.