Berri receives letter from his Hungarian counterpart, broaches general situation in Lebanon and region with Egyptian Ambassador

NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Monday received, at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, the Hungarian Ambassador to Lebanon, Ferenc Csillag, who conveyed to him a letter from his Hungarian counterpart, Laacute;szloacute; Kouml;veacute;r.

Speaker Berri later received the new Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, who came on a protocol visit upon assuming his new diplomatic duties in the country.

The visit was an occasion to discuss the current general situation in Lebanon and the region in light of the escalating Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, as well as the bilateral relations between the two countries.

