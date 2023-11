NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Monday welcomed the Mayor Al-Ghobeiry, Maan Al-Khalil, along with a delegation of municipal members and the director of the ldquo;Ibdaardquo; Association, Ali Abbas.

Al-Khalil and the delegation invited Minister Makary to open a caricature photo exhibition titled ldquo;Victory in Gazardquo;.nbsp;

