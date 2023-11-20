Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Ibrahim, Korean Ambassador broach latest developments

    By

    Nov 20, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Major General, Abbas Ibrahim, on Monday welcomed South Korean Ambassador to Lebanon, Il Park, accompanied by the Deputy Head of the Diplomatic Mission and Counselor at the Embassy, Jisu Pyo.nbsp;

    The meeting reportedly touched on the latest developments on the regional and international scenes, as well as on the on the southern Lebanese border with occupied Palestine in light of the Israeli enemyrsquo;s escalation, the expansion of its targeting scope, and the repeated attacks on civilians, especially after the failure of efforts to reach a truce agreement.nbsp;

    ========R.H.

