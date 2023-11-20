Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    (Update) Foreign Minister meets Russian Ambassador, receives letter from Lavrov

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdullah Bou Habib, on Monday met with Russian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov.nbsp;

    ldquo;We are in constant contact following up on an array of topics and interests, whether bilateral or international,rdquo; the Russian diplomat said on emerging.nbsp;

    ldquo;Wersquo;ve discussed the situation in southern Lebanon, which is very dangerous and must be stopped. Wersquo;ve also touched on the unfolding events in the region, especially in Gaza,rdquo; the Russian Ambassador added, noting that his country has been calling for peace and the cessation of military operations in all international forums.nbsp;

    Minister Bou Habib said: ldquo;I received a congratulatory message from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the occasion of Independence Day, in which he stressed support for Lebanonrsquo;s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.rdquo;

