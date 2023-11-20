Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    News

    Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Are Having a Baby

    By

    Nov 20, 2023 , , ,
    Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Are Having a Baby

    Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, are expecting their first child together.

    Daisy Jones & the Six star Waterhouse, 31, obliquely confirmed the news during her show at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico on Sunday. “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she said, gesturing at her baby bump. “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

    Waterhouse and Twilight actor Pattinson, 37, have been romantically linked since 2018. They first made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Dior pre-fall 2023 menswear fashion show in Egypt, and they appeared together at the Met Gala in May.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

