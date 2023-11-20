Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    OpenAI workers threaten to quit if Sam Altman is not reinstated as CEO

    OpenAI workers threaten to quit if Sam Altman is not reinstated as CEO

    OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was fired by the company’s board on Friday.

    Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

    Nearly 500 OpenAI staff have threatened to quit unless all current board members resign and reappoint ex-CEO Sam Altman.

    In a letter to the board, 490 OpenAI employees, including CTO Mira Murati and COO Brad Lightcap, said that the firing of Altman had “jeopardized all of this work and undermined our mission and company” and that they would quit and join the ex-OpenAI CEO at Microsoft if the board did not resign. The letter was first reported by Wired on Monday. Tech journalist Kara Swisher also shared the letter online and said that the list of signees was growing.

    “Your conduct has made it clear you did not have the competence to oversee OpenAI,” the letter said.

    The letter’s signatories include OpenAI’s chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, who posted on X that he “deeply regretted” being part of the move to oust Altman.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates …

    Read the original article on Business Insider

