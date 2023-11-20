Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s families ‘could spend Thanksgiving TOGETHER’ at his new $6million Kansas City mansion… despite the singer missing his game against brother Jason tonight due to rescheduled Eras date

<!–

The families of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are still hoping to spend Thanksgiving together, despite the singer not being able to attend tonight.

While there was never any confirmation that Swift would be at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis play against his brother Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles, any chance of her attendance ended when she moved an Eras show in Brazil to Monday night.

Her parents are reportedly at the game and if so, they will meet Travis’ mom and dad for the first time.

According to TMZLater this week, the families were able to gather for Thanksgiving at Travis’ new $6 million home in Kansas City.

TMZ adds that Travis and Taylor are still figuring out how to celebrate Christmas together, with the Kelce and Chiefs playing the Raiders in Las Vegas on Christmas Day.

Travis recently watched one of Swift’s Eras shows in Argentina with her dad Scott

Taylor met Travis’ mother Donna several times while watching Chiefs games

Travis met Taylor’s dad Scott – they stood together to watch her recent Eras show in Buenos Aires. Scott was even seen wearing a Chiefs lanyard – gifted to him by Travis – despite being a lifelong Eagles fan.

On the field, the game promises to be a blockbuster. It’s a repeat of last season’s Super Bowl – which Travis and the Chiefs won – with the two standout teams this time.

Travis and brother Jason – a center for the Eagles – will put their brotherly love aside for the game, while their mother Donna may be tempted to wear the 50-50 jersey from February’s Super Bowl to support both of her sons.

While speaking on their New Heights podcast last week, Jason told Travis he wanted to meet Taylor’s dad because he once played center football.

Travis said, “He’s a huge football guy – he played college ball. I think a year in Hawaii and then a year or two – I forget how long she was there – in Delaware.

“I think he was a center linebacker…he’s a tall guy, like 6-foot-4.”

Jason replied, “We’ll have to get together one day to talk about a store downtown.”

Jason’s Eagles team has the best record in the NFL as it stands, at 8-1, but Travis and the Chiefs are not far back at 7-2.

Travis recently bought a $6 million mansion in Kansas City because he wanted more privacy

Donna and Taylor have met before: the first time Taylor was at a Chiefs game, she stood next to Donna in the Kelce suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

As for his new home, Travis moved onto the property last month because he wanted extra privacy.

The mansion has a swimming pool, a waterfall and a mini golf course – enough to entertain the many guests it seems to welcome.