Mastercard partners with areeba to enable modern payment platforms for Fintechs in the Middle East

NNA -nbsp;Mastercard has entered a long-term strategic collaboration withnbsp;areeba, a leading payment processing service provider in the Middle East, to bring new Mastercard Card-as-a-Service (CaaS) and Bank-as-a-Fintech (BaaF) propositions to their markets.nbsp;

The enablement program will provide Mastercard products and services to fintech companies and non-banking financial institutions by building ready-to-market hubs in selected Arab countries, spanning from Levant to North Africa.nbsp;

ldquo;Our partnership with Mastercard will provide new market segments and demographics access to Mastercard products, services, and relevant benefits. These will be available as light-touch, off-the-shelf propositions with subscription and pay-as-you-grow pricing scheme that can be launched in weeks instead of months. We are proud to contribute to advancing payment solutions in the countries where we operate, and in partnership with Mastercard,rdquo; said Maher Mikati, CEO,nbsp;Areeba.nbsp;

ldquo;At Mastercard, we view payment modernization as one of the top priorities in providing market-ready services and platforms that help deliver innovative offerings to consumers. We streamline dependencies by offering out-of-the-box digital solutions that can be implemented at a fast pace and following local regulations and compliance mandates.nbsp;With its strong technical capabilities and digital-ready enablement,nbsp;areebanbsp;is our ideal strategic processing services partner in the Arab world,rdquo; saidnbsp;Gaurangnbsp;Shah, Executive Vice President, Product and Engineering, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

This partnership will bring unprecedented benefits to a wide range of stakeholders. Financial institutions will be able to introduce new products to the market without worrying about any technology and business operations readiness. Fintech companies can expect faster time to market by solving obstacles of BIN sponsorship and Mastercard digital first issuing assets access, throughnbsp;Areeba.

Meanwhile, consumers will enjoy easy access to bundled digital financial products, such as youth and family banking. This collaboration also extends its support to governments by assisting with on-soil mandates and serving the community by launching new products aimed at enhancing financial wellness and educational apps for the young generation. It creates a one-stop shop for such services.

