Palestinians say first field hospital enters Gaza since war began

NNA -nbsp;Palestinian officials said a field hospital accompanied by 170 personnel sent by Jordan entered the Gaza Strip Monday, the first since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on October 7.

Weeks of intense bombardment and acute shortages of fuel and medical supplies have prompted the collapse of Gaza#39;s health system, with the majority of hospitals no longer functioning.

There are around 30,000 wounded people across Gaza, according to the Palestinian territory#39;s Hamas-run government, which said Sunday that 13,000 had been killed, mostly civilians.

Mohammed Zaqout, director-general of Gaza hospitals, said the field hospital will be established in Khan Yunis, in the south, quot;to receive the wounded and the sickquot;.

Hospitals in the area were experiencing quot;catastrophicquot; conditions, he said, quot;with the influx of hundreds of wounded each day and continued aggressive aerial and artillery strikesquot;.

They could no longer accept sick patients or women who needed to give birth by Caesarean section, he added.– AFP

