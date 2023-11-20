OpenAI Co-Founder Is Very Sorry About Sam Altman’s Shock Firing

Justin Sullivan/Getty

OpenAI’s chief scientist has changed his tune about Sam Altman’s dramatic firing last week, as hundreds of employees threaten to jump ship if the entire board doesn’t resign.

“I deeply regret my participation in the board’s actions. I never intended to harm OpenAI,” Ilya Sutskever wrote on X. “I love everything we’ve built together and I will do everything I can to reunite the company.”

The about-face comes just three days after Altman, 38, was forced out of the company he’d helped turn into an artificial intelligence powerhouse, a dramatic turn that then prompted OpenAI’s CEO, Greg Brockman, to quit.

