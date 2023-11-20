Cargo ship is ripped in half in storm off Turkey as rescue teams search for 11 missing sailors from another vessel that sunk with at least one killed

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A cargo ship was torn in two during a storm off the Turkish coast as rescue teams desperately searched for 11 missing sailors from another ship that sank in rough waters.

The Cameroonian-flagged Pallada broke in two after running aground amid 16-foot waves off the coast of Eregli, a coastal town east of Istanbul. All 13 crew members were rescued.

But weather conditions hampered efforts to reach another cargo ship, the Turkish-flagged Kafkametler, which sank off the same coast in Turkey’s Zonguldak province with 12 crew members on board.

Rescue teams recovered the body of a crew member in rough seas as they desperately searched for the other 11 sailors still missing.

The ship’s captain had reported on Sunday morning that the ship was drifting towards a breakwater at Eregli and Yerlikaya. The ship may have subsequently struck the structure.

The region was hit by powerful storms on Sunday, and bad weather prevented ships and planes from carrying out searches until Monday morning.

A view of the stranded cargo ship that drifted due to the storm in the Eregli district of Zonguldak, Turkey, on Monday.

Yerlikaya told reporters that storms and floods that hit Turkey over the weekend led to the deaths of four people in the southeastern province of Batman, three people in Zonguldak and another no one in Diyarbakir, also in the southeast.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said prisoners were transferred from Eregli Prison to surrounding facilities due to rising waters.

Turkey’s emergency agency, AFAD, previously issued severe weather warnings for 72 of the country’s 81 provinces. Turkish Airlines canceled 105 scheduled flights from Istanbul’s two airports on Sunday. Snow disrupted travel on the Istanbul-Ankara highway.

The private Demiroren news agency reported falling trees, lamp posts and telephone poles in Zonguldak and Sakarya provinces, as well as damage to buildings.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gul said 210 homes and workplaces were flooded in the Black Sea town of Sile. Wind speeds had reached up to 62 mph, he reported.

On the Sea of ​​Marmara, fishing boats moored in Esenkoy were destroyed and heavy rains caused landslides.

Meanwhile, strong winds, heavy rain and snow lashed much of neighboring Bulgaria, claiming two lives, causing serious damage and disrupting power supplies to towns and villages.

Maritime and aerial search operations are launched in the area where the Kafkametler ship sank after hitting the breakwater after leaving the port of Eregli, Turkey, on Monday.

View of a damaged tree after the cargo ship Pallada ran aground due to the storm in Eregli district of Zonguldak on Monday

Residents of eastern Bulgaria, which was hardest hit, said they had never experienced such extreme weather conditions.

A state of emergency was declared in the Black Sea city of Varna, which received torrential rain mixed with snow and intense winds. Authorities said these conditions posed risks to the population.

The mayor’s office reported power outages in all districts of Varna. Fallen trees and branches blocked main roads, leaving vehicles stranded. The city called on residents to stay home and not use their cars except for urgent needs.

Varna International Airport was open but had delayed and canceled flights, airport officials said.

Police reported that a man died Saturday after his pickup truck hit a fallen tree on a major boulevard in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia. In Varna, a woman died after being hit by a falling tree branch.

Bulgarian meteorologists issued dangerous weather warnings for much of the country’s east on Sunday, predicting winds of up to 125 km/h. Heavy rain is expected to turn to snow as temperatures drop.