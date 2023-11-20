Kim Kardashian set to produce and star in comedy The 5th Wheel… after her role in American Horror Story and Paw Patrol

<!–

Kim Kardashian was set to star in and produce the comedy film The 5th Wheel Deadline.

Five studios are said to be vying to land the film, with a script by Paula Pell and Janine Brito.

The SKIMS founder will produce alongside Pell and has attended every pitch for the film, according to Deadline.

Kim, 43, recently appeared in season 12 of American Horror Story, playing PR Siobhan Walsh, alongside Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry and Cara Delevingne.

She has also voiced the poodle Delores in a few Paw Patrol films.

The news of a possible transition to live-action films comes after her mother Kris Jenner expressed her concerns about her daughter having too much on her plate on the final season of ‘The Kardashians’.

The businesswoman completely forgot an entire part of her day where she met fans and told them all about the secret plans of her brand SKIMS as she suffered from signs of burnout.

On last week’s episode of “The Kardashians,” she had rehearsals for her role in “American Horror Story,” a Time magazine cover shoot, a Met Gala dress fitting, a SKIMS business meeting, a fashion gala, an appearance at the ” Today’ show, and watched her brother-in-law Travis Barker’s Blink-182 show.

However, there’s one part of her day she completely forgot: greeting fans at the Tiffany’s store and sharing where she was on social media.

Showing off the footage, she said: “I had no idea I stopped by the Tiffany’s store and posted all about it.

‘Did I really go? It felt like a dream. This whole morning has been a complete, foggy dream.”

Momager Kris, 68, was concerned about her daughter burning out and questioned her about her schedule.

Kim admitted that her performance on “American Horror Story” “sent me over the edge.”

The mum-of-four – who has North, 10, Chicago, five, Saint, seven, and four-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West, 46 – went on to explain that she finds it difficult to say ‘no’. ‘ on business offers, because the one time she turned something down, the person never spoke to her again.

Kris then shared her concerns that her daughter would “burn out” if she continued like this.