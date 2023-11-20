(Update) Mikati meets Caretaker Foreign Minister, World Bank’s Carre, Hungarian Ambassador, MP Al-Khazen, MIDEL delegation

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday met at the Grand Serail with Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdullah Bou Habib, who briefed the Premier on his upcoming European tour.

Caretaker Premier Mikati also met at the Grand Serail with the World Bankrsquo;s Regional Director for the Middle East, Jean-Christophe Carreacute;, over the World Bankrsquo;s projects in Lebanon.

Carreacute; welcomed the Lebanese government#39;s adoption of the national social protection strategy, which the World Bank is interested in supporting and implementing.

Mikati then received the Hungarian Ambassador to Lebanon, Ferenc Csillag, in the presence of the Prime Ministerrsquo;s Advisors, Ambassador Boutros Asaker and Ziad Mikati. Talks reportedly touched on the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Mikati also received at the Grand Serail, MP Farid Al-Khazen, who said on emerging that they discussed an array of national affairs, includingnbsp;the issue of real estate departments in Mount Lebanon.

The PM later welcomed President of the International Confederation of Lebanese Businesspeople, Fouad Zmokhol, who visited him with an accompanying delegation.nbsp;

On emerging Zmokhol affirmed the Confederationrsquo;s willingness continue to invest in Lebanon, ldquo;but we need support from the government,rdquo; he added.nbsp;

Premier Mikati also had audience with a delegation representing the National Balance Gathering Association, nbsp;over the countryrsquo;s general situation.

================ R.H., L.Y