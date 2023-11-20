The top three Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III maps, according to PlayStation players

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

In just over a week since the global launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIThe multiplayer experience has showcased an immersive gaming environment distinguished by its signature fast and responsive movement mechanics, along with tactical enhancements and a refined TTK, urging PlayStation players to navigate fluid and strategic combat scenarios.

Sledgehammer Games has completely revamped the movement, but that’s not the only highlight this year. In addition to several other new and returning features, Map Voting returns in Modern Warfare III. Based on the results of map voting during this first week of play, we get an idea of ​​PlayStation players’ map preferences so far, with Rust securing first place, Terminal second, and Scrapyard third. The popularity of these maps is evident, and whether players are familiar with them or encountering them for the first time, we have some details and tips below to help you master these top-rated maps.

Oxide

The iconic desert arena located in the oil fields of the Urzikstan Desert makes a triumphant return in Modern Warfare III. This small square map is characterized by its dominant central tower, allowing PlayStation players to engage in fast-paced 1v1 battles and strategic skirmishes on the terrain.

We spoke to Matt Abbott, art director at Sledgehammer Games, who gave us some insight into Rust’s modernization strategy for Modern Warfare III:

“The idea of ​​modernizing the look of a map like Rust, at first, seems like an oxymoron. What does a rusty, abandoned industrial environment look like when modernized? With that in mind, we sought to find some compelling modern locations that would provide the answers we needed to evolve Rust with the goal of balancing the aesthetic improvements of our engine with the modern gameplay of MWIII.

“We chose a broader, more modern language of shapes and a simpler palette harmony in the materials. Thanks to this, we were able to clean up some of the complex visual frequencies of the original map. By modernizing the style, it gave us some levers to reduce material contrast, edit visual clutter, and highlight cross-cutting messages that weren’t available in the original. We are big fans of Rust and the legacy he has as a stage to prove who is the best of the best. “So we wanted this version of Rust to ‘shine’ in a way that would be noticed by newcomers and hardcore competitive players alike.”

Winning tip: A good tip for Rust would be to always keep an eye out for the Tower in the middle of the map. With its various access points, it becomes a focal point of conflict and a good grenade can be a game-changer, helping to defeat the enemies nested in the Tower. Estimate your opponent’s location, deploy your grenade strategically, and prepare for a possible cleanup if your enemy survives the explosion.

Terminal

Terminal welcomes you to Zakhaev International Airport. This medium-sized classic map in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare universe offers diverse gameplay opportunities, allowing PlayStation players to choose between Terminal and Apron, accommodating various play styles and strategies.

Our conversation with Matt Abbott also provided valuable insight into the approach taken to modernizing Terminal for Modern Warfare III:

“Making the Terminal look like a modern, functional international airport was the goal behind how we could evolve the look and feel of this fan-favorite map. It started with the architecture of the exterior. We wanted to introduce curved shapes into the roofline while maintaining the kill streak windows of the original. From there, the options became clearer as to what this airport would look like on the inside. We wanted the map to be colorful but limited for player messages. The art, furniture, paint color, and surfaces were chosen for the same purpose; to give the map a modern facelift and help the player know where they were at first glance.

“There were many opportunities in this map to introduce materials that would highlight our newest rendering features, such as glass, chrome trim, LED emitting lighting, and reflective tiles. All of these things contribute to a clean, modern aesthetic that balances that realistic look with competitive gameplay.”

Winning tip: We also had the pleasure of hearing Greg Reisdorf, multiplayer director of Modern Warfare III, give us some good advice for players when they arrive at the Terminal:

“The Guardian Killstreak works very well in Terminal Domination or Hardpoint. Use it near the bookstore aisle to block the lane and control the flow of the map.”

Junkyard

This battlefield is set in an aircraft graveyard surrounded by buildings, creating an intense environment where players can strategically navigate through intense CQC on airframes and engage in sniper battles between two main warehouses.

To round out the conversation about these three main maps, Matt Abbott sheds some light on the strategic decisions involved in bringing Scrapyard into the modern era of Modern Warfare III.

“The original Scrapyard gave us a fantastic starting point to highlight some of our newer rendering techniques that we thought would show how far the technology has come. A low sun, colorful sky, and reflected light shadows often challenge player visibility on multiplayer maps. For Scrapyard, we relied heavily on real-world physical lighting to provide enough bounce to make the map look spectacular while also emphasizing player visibility. Typically those two things don’t go hand in hand, but we were able to find that harmony thanks to our ever-evolving rendering technology.

“A late change we made to the map that aligns well with these goals is that we made the fuselage material highly reflective. This acted as a mirror for the skybox, bringing much of the color and drama of the sky to the natural tones of the abandoned scrapyard. Is it realistic for abandoned aircraft fuselages to be so bright? Maybe not. Does it look really cool? “That’s what we thought.”

Winning tip: Gathering insights from Greg Reisdorf, Multiplayer Director of Modern Warfare III, we’re looking for some helpful advice for Scrapyard players:

“For Scrapyard, what I like the most are climbing boots to get to the top of planes. Hop on the delivery truck near Domination Point B, then jump to the roof of the plane to catch some players off guard before jumping to safety.”

With the positivity of the Call of Duty community to Modern Warfare III Multiplayer since its launch on November 10, the resurgence of beloved maps like Rust, Terminal and Scrapyard has been a big reason for this. Be sure to log into MWIII today to play these three maps, plus the thirteen other 6v6 main maps that Sledgehammer Games has completely revamped since Modern Warfare 2 (2009). Those maps, in addition to the new maps coming in Season 1, promise to provide hours and hours of intense and fun MP action.