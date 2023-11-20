Mawlawi discusses Syrian displacement dossier with UNHCR’s Ivo, meets UNRWA’s Klaus, broaches general situation with MP Chehayeb

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, on Monday received in his office at the ministry, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative in Lebanon, IVO Freijsen, with whom he discussed the Syrian displacement dossier.

Minister Mawlawi also welcomed in his office, the Director of UNRWA Affairs in Lebanon, Dorothy Klaus, with discussions touching on public affairs and the work of the Commission, in light of the current developments.

Mawlawi then met with MP Akram Chehayeb, over the current general situation and services and developmental matters related to Mount Lebanon region.

nbsp;

================= L.Y