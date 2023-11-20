Huckberry’s Massive Black Friday Sale Has Tons of New Deals to Shop

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Huckberry.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Attention adventure-seekers and style connoisseurs: Self-proclaimed outdoorsmen Andy Forch and Richard Greiner have dropped the first round of Huckberry’s Black Friday sale with a site-wide sale with markdown on brands like Flint & Tinder, Relwen, Taylor Switch, and Alex Mill marked down up to 40 percent off. Many of the deals are already live now, and new ones will roll in daily through Nov. 22. Trust us, you’ll definitely want in on these fleeting deals because they only come once a year.

Huckberry’s early Black Friday sale will be rolled out in phases with stellar deals launching every day. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or gifting a lover of the great outdoors, Huckberry’s the one-stop-shop (and an online magazine) for guys looking to “suck the marrow out of life”—Forch’s words, not mine.

