    Ridley Scott Insults the French in Defense of 'Napoleon'

    

    

    Ridley Scott is not having it with viewers dinging his latest opus, Napoleon. Earlier this month, the Alien director addressed those fixating on the historical inaccuracies of his film during an interview with the New Yorker by saying, “Get a life.” Now, he’s submitted an equally dismissive response to his French critics, who’ve slammed the movie for its “very anti-French and very pro-British” perspective.

    “The French don’t even like themselves,” Scott told the BBC. “The audience that I showed it to in Paris, they loved it.”

    According to the BBC, publications including the French newspaper Le Figaro and French GQ mocked the film, including, in the former’s case, by taunting that it could be called “Barbie and Ken under the Empire.”

