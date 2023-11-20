Biden’s 2024 reelection depends on young voters. They absolutely hate how he’s handling the war.

President Joe Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023.

In the 2020 presidential election, Biden won by barely beating Trump in a handful of states.A key reason for his victory was a higher-than-ever turnout from younger voters.Those same voters are now in complete disagreement with how he’s handled fighting in Israel.

It’s been more than a month after Hamas terrorists killed more than 1,000 Israeli civilians and ignited a new war in the region, and young voters aren’t keen on how the Biden Administration has responded to the violence.

According to recently released polling from NBC News, an alarming 70% of voters between the ages of 18 to 34 said they disapprove of how Biden has handled the conflict thus far.

In 2020, Biden just narrowly bested former President Donald Trump by tens of thousands of votes in five separate states, in large part due to young voters turning out in record numbers. The Center for Information & Research On Civic Learning and Engagement estimated that half of all people aged between 18 and 29 voted in that election, an 11 percentage point increase from 2016.

If support for Biden amongst younger voters continues to deteriorate, the Democratic incumbent can expect to have an increasingly difficult time in his bid for reelection.

And while the nation as a whole doesn’t appear to be as incensed with Biden’s handling of the crisis as younger voters appear to be — a total of 56% of registered voters said they disapproved in the poll — Biden’s reelection campaign can’t succeed if even a small amount of his supporters jump ship as polling appears to suggest may be happening.

As mentioned, the NBC News poll notes that in a head-to-head rematch between Trump and Biden in 2024, 52% of registered voters now said they’d choose the scandal-ridden Trump over Biden if given the opportunity.

Presented with a hypothetical matchup between Trump and an unnamed Democratic candidate in 2024, 6 percentage points more respondents chose the Democrat, suggesting the issue voters are having may lie with Biden himself rather than Trump being a particularly strong candidate this go-around.

The Biden Administration’s handling of the crisis, specifically how it’s chosen to fund wartime efforts in the Middle East and Ukraine, has also led to criticism from younger voters and some celebrities, like the 31-year-old Cardi B, who publicly stumped for Biden in 2020, and has now sworn off endorsing a presidential candidate ever again.

