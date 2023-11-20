Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    News

    Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy delay launch of The Golf League by a YEAR after roof of custom-built venue in Florida COLLAPSED

    By

    Nov 20, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,
    Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy delay launch of The Golf League by a YEAR after roof of custom-built venue in Florida COLLAPSED

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    By Jack Bezants for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 12:09 EST, November 20, 2023 | Updated: 12:09 EST, November 20, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have been forced to postpone the launch of their tech-infused The Golf League after the roof of their Florida venue collapsed.

    Woods said: “I always believe in TGL, and as the momentum has grown over the past year, I’m even more excited about what this can become for fans of the game around the world.

    “While the events of the past week will force us to adjust our timelines, I am confident that this concept will be brought to life by our amazing, dedicated players.”

    McIlroy added: “The postponement brings mixed feelings of disappointment and excitement. Above all, we are glad that no one was injured.

    ‘We look forward to the launch of TGL. Given the circumstances, while disappointing, the postponement will allow us to regroup, refocus and return stronger.”

    MORE TO FOLLOW

    Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy delay launch of The Golf League by a YEAR after roof of custom-built venue in Florida COLLAPSED

    By

    Related Post

    News

    WATCH: White House Press Briefing

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Shooting at Alaska Walmart Leaves 2 Dead, Suspect Remains on the Loose

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Property price falls tipped for 2024 as interest rates weigh: Housing Boom and Bust Report

    Nov 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    WATCH: White House Press Briefing

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Shooting at Alaska Walmart Leaves 2 Dead, Suspect Remains on the Loose

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Property price falls tipped for 2024 as interest rates weigh: Housing Boom and Bust Report

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Biden says Israel and Hamas ARE close to a deal to pause fighting to release hostages captured during the October 7 terrorist attack

    Nov 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy