Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy delay launch of The Golf League by a YEAR after roof of custom-built venue in Florida COLLAPSED

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have been forced to postpone the launch of their tech-infused The Golf League after the roof of their Florida venue collapsed.

Woods said: “I always believe in TGL, and as the momentum has grown over the past year, I’m even more excited about what this can become for fans of the game around the world.

“While the events of the past week will force us to adjust our timelines, I am confident that this concept will be brought to life by our amazing, dedicated players.”

McIlroy added: “The postponement brings mixed feelings of disappointment and excitement. Above all, we are glad that no one was injured.

‘We look forward to the launch of TGL. Given the circumstances, while disappointing, the postponement will allow us to regroup, refocus and return stronger.”

