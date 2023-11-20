Linda Yaccarino: “Deceptive Attacks” Are Fueling X Advertiser Exodus

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

X CEO Linda Yaccarino sent a letter to employees on Sunday evening, saying the report on anti-Semitic ads on the social media platform is “misleading” and that the company is in the midst of fighting “misleading attacks.”

The statement comes after a report from nonprofit Media Matters for America released Thursday found that the platform was posting ads for major companies like Apple, NBCUniversal and IBM “alongside content touting Adolf Hitler and his Nazi Party.” In turn, many major advertisers, including Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Lionsgate, Apple and even Yaccarino’s former workplace, NBCUniversal, advertised on the social media platform.

“While some advertisers may have temporarily halted their investments due to a misleading and manipulated article, the data will tell the real story. Because we have been very clear to everyone who works at meaningful.”

In addition, Musk was criticized for writing a message on Wednesday that many have labeled anti-Semitic. Musk said: “You said the actual truth” in response to another user on minorities who support floods their country doesn’t particularly like them.”

Yaccarino, who previously led the advertising divisions at NBCUniversal and Turner Broadcasting, joined X in June and is trying to win back advertisers. In her memo to employees, she wrote that “a vocal minority” is “trying to use misleading attacks to undermine our work.” But, she said, X remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting free speech, which has been Musk’s mantra since taking over the network.

Full memo:

Team,

In every corner of this company we are working to create a platform for everyone. And no other platform works as hard to protect freedom of expression as X. Our work is critical, but it’s not always easy. What we do matters, which means it naturally invites criticism from those who don’t share our beliefs.

While some advertisers may have temporarily halted their investments due to a misleading and manipulated article, the data will tell the real story. Because we have been very clear to everyone who works at X about our efforts to combat anti-Semitism and discrimination, because there is no place for that anywhere in the world.

I would encourage you to read and listen to all feedback. On the one hand, there is a vocal minority trying to use misleading attacks to undermine our work. But on the other hand, there are vocal supporters and courageous partners who believe in X and the meaningful work you all do. Hold onto that and keep moving forward. No critic will ever deter us from our mission to protect freedom of expression.

Let’s continue to commit to our values ​​and lean on each other. I’m extremely proud to be on the front lines with all of you – and I’ll see you all in the office tomorrow morning.

Linda