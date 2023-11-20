Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    News

    Registered Sex Offender Flees to Cancun—on a Cruise Ship, Feds Say

    By

    Nov 20, 2023 , , , , ,
    Registered Sex Offender Flees to Cancun—on a Cruise Ship, Feds Say

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry

    A registered sex offender allegedly fled the U.S. on a Royal Caribbean cruise to Mexico, then lived large on the beaches of Cancun under an assumed name while a woman back home paid his bills.

    But when the woman later exposed Corey Richard Parton’s location and pseudonym in an ill-advised Facebook DM to another woman he had been involved with, he was promptly outed to the feds, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.

    Parton, 34, was indicted in 2016 on 23 counts of producing, conspiring to produce, and possession of child pornography. Parton pleaded guilty in 2018 to a pair of related felonies and was on probation in Virginia, the state in which he was convicted and where he told the court he was residing. Parton’s co-defendant, Angela Renee Dowell-Wilson, got 23 years for, among other things, what prosecutors said was a plan to “engage in sexual activity with a child and an adult male.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    WATCH: White House Press Briefing

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Shooting at Alaska Walmart Leaves 2 Dead, Suspect Remains on the Loose

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Property price falls tipped for 2024 as interest rates weigh: Housing Boom and Bust Report

    Nov 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    WATCH: White House Press Briefing

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Shooting at Alaska Walmart Leaves 2 Dead, Suspect Remains on the Loose

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Property price falls tipped for 2024 as interest rates weigh: Housing Boom and Bust Report

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Biden says Israel and Hamas ARE close to a deal to pause fighting to release hostages captured during the October 7 terrorist attack

    Nov 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy