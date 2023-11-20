Registered Sex Offender Flees to Cancun—on a Cruise Ship, Feds Say

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry

A registered sex offender allegedly fled the U.S. on a Royal Caribbean cruise to Mexico, then lived large on the beaches of Cancun under an assumed name while a woman back home paid his bills.

But when the woman later exposed Corey Richard Parton’s location and pseudonym in an ill-advised Facebook DM to another woman he had been involved with, he was promptly outed to the feds, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.

Parton, 34, was indicted in 2016 on 23 counts of producing, conspiring to produce, and possession of child pornography. Parton pleaded guilty in 2018 to a pair of related felonies and was on probation in Virginia, the state in which he was convicted and where he told the court he was residing. Parton’s co-defendant, Angela Renee Dowell-Wilson, got 23 years for, among other things, what prosecutors said was a plan to “engage in sexual activity with a child and an adult male.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.