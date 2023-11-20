Kendall Jenner poses TOPLESS as the Kardashians star gets sexy in a VERY racy campaign for Calvin Klein

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
She may be one of the more understated stars of The Kardashians.
However, Kendall Jenner shook things up on Monday when she unveiled a very racy campaign for Calvin Klein in which she posed topless.
The 28-year-old fashion model struck a series of sultry poses in underwear that left her fans and followers hot under the collar.
Calvin Klein’s official Instagram account also shared a video of Kendall walking around in a black two-piece lingerie set with the caption, “Here for a lounge moment.”
Kendall wore the brand’s Sheer Marquisette underwear, which was billed as “delicate and sophisticated for the holidays.”
Chic: Kendall wore the brand’s Sheer Marquisette underwear – billed as ‘delicate and sophisticated for the holidays’
