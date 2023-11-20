Travis Kelce Spills on ‘Mind-Blowing’ Taylor Swift Romance

Gotham/GC Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—who at this point is as much America’s Sweetheart as his new girlfriend, Taylor Swift—served the Swifties well on Monday with a revealing Wall Street Journal cover story (and an accompanying, super suave photo shoot).

Unlike past Swift boyfriends, Kelce was anything but reticent about his budding relationship with the pop star, sharing juicy details about how he and Swift got together and gushing about his deep admiration for her. How Kelce pursued Swift is already the stuff of legend: This past summer, he casually revealed on New Heights—the podcast he shares with his brother Jason Kelce—that he’d made a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it to give to Swift at the Kansas City leg of her Eras Tour, and was disappointed that he hadn’t gotten to give it to her.

Long story short: The friendship bracelet bit ended up working out.

