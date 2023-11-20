Shooting at Alaska Walmart Leaves 2 Dead, Suspect Remains on the Loose

On Sunday night, outside a Walmart in south Anchorage, two people were fatally shot, police said. The victims, a man and a woman, were discovered behind two trucks in the parking lot, close to the store’s entrance.

Law enforcement recovered a firearm, as stated in a late-night Sunday news release. While authorities have provided limited information, they say the incident appears to be isolated. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

