Rahm Emanuel’s Vacation Home Vandalized With ‘Nazis’ Graffiti

Issei Kato/Reuters

The fence outside ex-Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s Michigan vacation home was spray-painted with the word “Nazis” last week.

Emanuel, who is Jewish, was in Chicago at the time. In a text message to the Chicago Sun-Times, Emanuel wrote, “Our family is very proud of how our friends, neighbors and the community have rallied to our support and in a singular voice in condemning hatred and bigotry.”

He also thanked police for addressing the incident amid a sharp increase in antisemitism and Islamophobia. ABC7 Chicago reported that the writing has been removed.

