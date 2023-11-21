EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s adopted son Pax, 19, called his father a ‘world class a**hole’ and ‘despicable person’ who makes his four youngest children ‘tremble in fear’ in explosive Instagram rant

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Brad Pitt’s son Pax called his father a ‘world-class asshole’ who makes his four youngest children ‘shake in fear’ in an explosive Instagram rant posted for Father’s Day 2020, DailyMail.com can reveal .

“You have made the lives of my loved ones a constant living hell,” Pax wrote.

“You can tell yourself and the world whatever you want,” he added, “but the truth will come out one day.

Then he added sarcastically: “So happy Father’s Day, you horrible human being.”

Angelina Jolie adopted Pax from an orphanage in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in 2007. He was three years old and had been abandoned as a newborn by his biological mother, who was addicted to heroin.

Brad officially adopted him the following year.

DailyMail.com can reveal that Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, accused her father of making her life “hell” during an extraordinary social media rant in 2020.

The rant was accompanied by a photo of Pitt accepting the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor and posted to Pax’s private Instagram Story on Father’s Day 2020.

Brad Pitt won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood in February 2020.

When Pitt, 59, and Jolie, 48, split in 2016, just two years after tying the knot in a private ceremony in France, the children stayed with their mother amid reports of an altercation aboard a private jet between eldest son Maddox and his father.

It’s now clear that Pax and Pitt’s relationship is also troubled, with the 19-year-old accusing his father of making his life “hell” in an extraordinary social media rant.

Pax posted Pitt’s photo to the stories section of his private Instagram account when he was 16. He accompanied it with a photo of Brad accepting the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood four months earlier.

A source confirmed that the private account did indeed belong to Pax. “It’s the account he uses for his friends – mostly friends from school. He never talks much about his parents, he keeps to himself, so it was unusual.

Pax did not say whether there was a specific event that triggered it or whether it was the culmination of years of tension.

Pax, 19, was adopted at the age of three by Angelina Jolie in 2006 after spending his early years in a Vietnamese orphanage.

In his post, Pax called his adoptive father a “world-class asshole,” adding, “You prove time and time again that you are a terrible, despicable person.

“You have no consideration or empathy for your four youngest children who tremble in fear in your presence.

“You will never understand the harm you have caused my family because you are incapable of it.”

Although Pax is the third child – after his brother Maddox and sister Zahara – adopted by Jolie, he is a year older than Zahara.

The four youngest children Pitt claims to have shaken are Zahara, now 18, and the couple’s three biological children, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

Jolie and Pitt met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2005 while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston. They insisted at the time that there was no infidelity, but after a photo surfaced of them on a beach in Kenya with Maddox, Aniston filed for divorce.

But their fairytale romance collapsed in 2016 and the couple once known as ‘Brangelina’ have been embroiled in acrimonious battles ever since.

Pax and his father Brad are pictured in 2014 before Brad and Angie split. “So, Happy Father’s Day, you fucking horrible human being!!!” Pax wrote

Pax said in his speech that Brad made his four youngest children “shake in fear.” Their six children – Pax, 19, Maddox, 22, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, are pictured with Angie in 2018.

Their divorce was finalized in 2019, and although Jolie initially had full custody of the children, an agreement was reached in 2021 that allowed Pitt to have them 50% of the time.

But soon afterward, John Ouderkirk, the judge overseeing the case, was revealed to have close business dealings with Pitt’s lawyers.

As a result, he was disqualified from the case and custody was returned to Jolie, with Pitt only allowed “custody visits.”

Pitt was also the subject of an investigation by the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services into allegations of child abuse following the alleged altercation with Maddox aboard a private jet five days before Jolie filed for divorce.

Maddox allegedly defended Jolie during a fight between her parents.

A source later told People that Pitt was drunk at the time, adding, “There was an argument between him and Angelina.”

“There was a parent-child argument that was not handled in the right way and escalated more than it should have.”

Jolie told authorities that Pitt acted “like a monster” on the jet.

The former couple are pictured at Brie-Champniers airport in France as they board a private jet with their children in 2007, the year before. Jolie claims Pitt flew into a rage, grabbing her by the head, shaking her and pushing her against the bathroom wall before punching the ceiling several times while on a private jet.

In August 2016, after 11 years together, Brad and Angie shocked the world by announcing that they were separating. They are seen in 2006

Pitt was later cleared of all charges and has since stopped drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis. He was photographed attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in September 2016.

Although neither Pitt nor Jolie have ever spoken publicly about the incident, Jolie told Vogue in 2021 that she dumped Pitt for the “well-being” of her family.

She added: “It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence and children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own mind.

“In fact, these are six very courageous and very strong young people.”

The couple is still embroiled in a controversial $350 million battle over Château Miraval, the vineyard they purchased in France. Jolie sold her half to a subsidiary of the Stoli Group after the plane incident because, according to her lawyers, she was “uncomfortable” with being involved in alcohol sales.

In a court filing this summer, she called her ex a “tyrant” who acted emotionally, irrationally and “ultimately illegally” on the Vineyard. He accused her of organizing “a hostile takeover of the company.”

Pax remains close to his mother and has been seen with her in New York where she resides while creating her new line Atelier Jolie.

He’s now graduated from high school – choosing to skip the graduation ceremony to avoid the paparazzi.

Earlier this year, it was reported that he had become an artist – creating works under the pseudonym “Emmbtto” – but the Page Six story turned out to be a hoax.

DailyMail.com contacted Angelina and Pax’s rep for comment but received no response. Brad’s rep declined to comment.