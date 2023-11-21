Former Red Sox pitcher Jeff Plympton is looking for a kidney donor

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Red Stockings

“This isn’t my style.”

Fenway Park, Jeff Plympton’s home stadium in 1991. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Former Red Sox pitcher Jeff Plympton needs a kidney donor.

In October, Plympton posted on social media that he has a hereditary condition called polycystic kidney disease (PKD), which he has known for years. People with this disease develop cysts in their kidneys over time prevents them from filtering waste from the blood.

According to the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), approximately 50 percent of people with PKD will develop kidney failure before their 60th birthday. Plympton turns 58 on Friday.

“I knew that as the condition progressed, my kidneys would fail around this age,” Plympton wrote.

Plympton has undergone extensive testing and screening over the past four months to be placed on a regional transplant list, but the average wait time for a kidney is 6-8 years. The waiting time is partly because it takes some time to determine whether a patient matches available kidneys, according to the NKFa process that Plympton hopes to accelerate by stepping out of his comfort zone and posting on social media.

“Social media is a great way to increase my chances of someone being willing to test for a match,” Plympton wrote. “As I said before, this is not my style, but I will have to let people know that I need a kidney to avoid dialysis.”

After leaving the University of Maine, Plympton was drafted by the Red Sox in the 10th round of the 1987 MLB Draft. He played his only Major League season in 1991, where he registered a 0.00 ERA in four relief appearances .

When his playing career ended, Plympton became the pitching coach for Boston College in 1995 and head baseball coach for Dean College in 1996. He currently resides in Wrentham with his wife, where he serves as the town’s recreation director.

If you are interested in donating a kidney to Plympton, please contact Sarah Gibb at (401) 444-3091 or the Living donor website. You can also contact Rhode Island Hospital.