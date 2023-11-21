Headless Body That Washed Up on NYC Beach May Be Missing Irish Filmmaker

The dismembered body discovered on a New York City beach on Friday might reportedly belong to an Emmy-winning Irish filmmaker who went missing earlier this month.

On Friday, around 12:30 p.m., police responded to a 911 call reporting a human torso with attached legs found on the sand at Breezy Point Beach in Queens. The official cause of death will be determined by the New York City medical examiner’s office.

Although the body has not been formally identified, multiple reports say the remains could be those of 44-year-old filmmaker Ross McDonnell. He was last seen leaving his Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment in Brooklyn on a bicycle on Nov. 4.

McDonnell’s locked bike was later located at Fort Tilden Beach in Queens, adjacent to Breezy Point on the Rockaway Peninsula, as reported by WNBC. The report says there is no suspicion of foul play, and suicide is not indicated. One possibility being considered is that McDonnell may have gone for a swim, become caught in a current, and drowned.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities collaborating with the Irish consulate and awaiting DNA testing results for confirmation.

