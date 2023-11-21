Biden Confuses Taylor Swift With Britney Spears in Awkward Turkey Pardon Moment

Leah Millis/Reuters

In a lighthearted pre-Thanksgiving ceremony where Joe Biden granted pardons to turkeys Liberty and Bell at the White House on Monday, the president (gasp!) appeared to confuse Taylor Swift with Britney Spears.

In a reference to the more than 1,000-mile journey the two turkeys took to arrive at the White House, Biden attempted to make a joke, saying, “You can say it’s harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or…,” before trailing off, seemingly struggling to remember Swift’s name and her Eras tour.

“Or Britney’s tour,” he finally stated. “She’s down in—it’s kind of warm in Brazil right now.”

