Maria Bartiromo Floats Bonkers New COVID Conspiracy About Trump and China

Fox Business Network anchor Maria Bartiromo was once again just asking questions when she wondered aloud Monday whether the Chinese government intentionally released COVID-19 to get Donald Trump out of the White House.

Bartiromo’s outlandish theory, which suggests China unleashed a deadly coronavirus within its own borders in an effort to install Joe Biden as U.S. president, was somewhat endorsed by the GOP lawmaker who heads the House investigation into the origins of the virus.

While interviewing Rep. Brad Weinstrup (R-OH) on Monday’s broadcast of Mornings with Maria, the conspiracy-peddling Fox star first thanked the Ohio congressman for his “incredible service to our country” before jumping headlong into the Wuhan lab leak theory, which has gained traction in the scientific and intelligence communities.

