Tue. Nov 21st, 2023

    News

    Maria Bartiromo Floats Bonkers New COVID Conspiracy About Trump and China

    By

    Nov 20, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Maria Bartiromo Floats Bonkers New COVID Conspiracy About Trump and China

    Fox Business

    Fox Business Network anchor Maria Bartiromo was once again just asking questions when she wondered aloud Monday whether the Chinese government intentionally released COVID-19 to get Donald Trump out of the White House.

    Bartiromo’s outlandish theory, which suggests China unleashed a deadly coronavirus within its own borders in an effort to install Joe Biden as U.S. president, was somewhat endorsed by the GOP lawmaker who heads the House investigation into the origins of the virus.

    While interviewing Rep. Brad Weinstrup (R-OH) on Monday’s broadcast of Mornings with Maria, the conspiracy-peddling Fox star first thanked the Ohio congressman for his “incredible service to our country” before jumping headlong into the Wuhan lab leak theory, which has gained traction in the scientific and intelligence communities.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Baltimore Police Fired 36 Shots at Armed Man, Bodycam Video Shows

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Post Title

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    China says Australia made ‘irresponsible accusation’ over sonar incident. Were the handshakes just for show?

    Nov 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Baltimore Police Fired 36 Shots at Armed Man, Bodycam Video Shows

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Post Title

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    China says Australia made ‘irresponsible accusation’ over sonar incident. Were the handshakes just for show?

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Georgia cop who fatally shot Leonard Cure was previously fired for throwing a woman to ground during arrest and last year punched another motorist after dragging him from crashed car

    Nov 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy