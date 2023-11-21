VyStar Credit Union review: High interest rates on CDs with a low minimum opening deposit

Our experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

To be eligible for membership at VyStar Credit Union, you must live or work in an eligible county in Florida or Georgia.

The bottom line: VyStar Primary Savings Account is a good choice for eligible Florida or Georgia residents who want to bank locally. It doesn’t offer high interest rates on savings, though.

Overall credit union rating

FeatureInsider rating (out of 5)Savings3.75Checking4CD3.75Money market 4Trustworthiness5Total4

Pros and cons

ProsCons

Featured in our best credit unions of Florida guide

High interest rates on CDs, especially on high account balances

Low minimum opening deposits on all accounts

Free savings and checking accounts

Branches available only in Georgia or FloridaLow interest rates on savings accountInterest compounded monthly, not daily on some accounts

VyStar Primary Savings Account

To become a member of VyStar, you must open a savings account with at least VyStar Primary Savings Account. You may like the VyStar Primary Savings Account if you are looking for a free savings account.

It only earns VyStar Primary Savings Account, so you’ll want to glimpse through our best high-yield savings accounts guide if you’d prefer an account with a higher interest rate.

VyStar Credit Union Free Checking Account

The VyStar Credit Union Free Checking Account requires no minimum opening deposit and doesn’t charge monthly service fees. With early direct deposit, you could also get your paycheck processed up to two days early.

VyStar Credit Union Certificate of Deposit

VyStar Credit Union offers high interest rates on VyStar Credit Union Certificate of Deposit. It pays a higher interest rate if you deposit at least $50,000, but its CD rates are still competitive if you only put in VyStar Credit Union Certificate of Deposit.

The one thing you’ll want to watch out for are early withdrawal penalties, which might be high depending on the term you choose.

VyStar Credit Union Money Market Account

The Vystar Credit Union Money Market Account is an excellent choice if you’d like easy access to your account — it includes an ATM card and checks. It pays a higher interest rate than the VyStar Primary Savings Account and requires no minimum opening deposit.

How VyStar Credit Union works

VyStar Credit Union is a brick-and-mortar financial institution with 62 full-service branches in Florida and Georgia. It has 235 VyStar ATMs sprinkled between the two Southern states. Members also have access to over 20,000 surcharge-free ATMs.

Membership is open to anyone who lives or works in an eligible Florida or Georgia county on this list. Active military and veterans living anywhere in the world are also eligible. To join, you’ll need to open a savings account and deposit at least $5.

Customer service is available over the phone or through online chat every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you’re an avid mobile app user, you might prefer banking elsewhere. The credit union’s mobile app has 3.2 out of 5 stars in the Google Play store and 2.4 out of 5 stars in the Apple Store.

VyStar is federally insured by the NCUA. Up to $250,000 is protected in an individual bank account.

Is VyStar Credit Union trustworthy?

VyStar Credit Union hasn’t been involved in any recent public scandals.

We also include ratings from the Better Business Bureau, which grades companies by how they respond to customer issues and whether they have transparent business practices.

VyStar received an A- rating from the BBB because it hasn’t responded to one customer complaint on the BBB website.

A good BBB rating isn’t necessarily the end-all-be-all. Talk to current members of VyStar or read online customer reviews to see if it’s a suitable option for you.

How VyStar Credit Union compares

Deciding between these three financial institutions will ultimately depend on your account preferences.

Ally Bank pays the highest rates on savings accounts, but with CDs, it may come down Ally or VyStar. VyStar has a tiered interest rate on CDs, so you can earn a higher rate if you’re able to deposit a minimum of $50,000 in a term.

If you’re searching for a checking account, each financial institution has a worthwhile option.

Bank of America offers the greatest variety of checking accounts. With the Bank of America Advantage Plus Checking Account, there are several ways to waive the $12 monthly service fee. You’ll also have access to a national branch and ATM network.

