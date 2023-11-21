Tue. Nov 21st, 2023

    The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Amazon’s Best-Selling Tablets, Smart TVs, Security Cameras and More

    If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

    If you haven’t gotten to know Alexa yet, or are looking for a new tablet or e-reader, home security cameras, or smart speakers, Amazon just slashed prices on its lineup of devices as part of its early Black Friday sale.

    Now through Cyber ​​Monday (November 27), expect to save up to 77 percent on select Amazon devices, including the latest Echo Show 5, Fire 4K TVs and streaming sticks, Fire HD 10 tablets, Kindle e- readers, Echo speakers and much more. more.

    Black Friday deals on Amazon devices

    Related: The best Black Friday sales in fashion, beauty, tech and more

    Amazon is also offering limited-time deals on its suite of entertainment services. Through November 27, new Audible subscribers get a $20 credit plus their first four months for $6 per month. Meanwhile, new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers get the first three months free (then $10 per month for Prime members, then $11 per month for everyone else).

    No member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of everything Amazon Prime has to offer, including access to Prime Video; fast free same, next or two day shipping; discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to exclusive shopping events – like Prime Day and Black Friday – and more.

    Please note that the e-commerce giant is extending its returns window until Wednesday, January 31, 2024 for most purchases made between Wednesday, November 1 and Sunday, December 31.

    Ahead, check out all the deals on Amazon devices ahead of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, plus some of the best items to buy now while supplies are still in stock.

    What are the best deals on Amazon devices during Black Friday 2023?

    The following tablets, indoor and outdoor cameras, video streaming accessories, home security products, e-readers and other tech accessories from Amazon are currently available for purchase:

    1. Fire HD 10 Tablet, 32 GB (43% off)

    Amazon

    2. Amazon Kindle Kindle Scribe, 16 GB (29% off)

    Amazon

    3. Echo Show 10 Smart Display, 3rd Generation (36% off)

    Amazon

    4. Amazon Fire TV 4 Series 4K Ultra HD 55-inch. Smart TV (35% discount)

    5. Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Alexa Remote (33% off)

    6. Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker, 5th Generation (54% off)

    7. Blink Mini Video Cameras, 3-Pack (60% off)

    Courtesy of Amazon

    8. Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Clock, 5th Generation (42% off)

    9. Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Show 5 Bundle (65% off)

    Amazon

    10. Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet, 32 GB (50% off)

    11. Blink Video Doorbell (50% discount)

    Amazon

    13. Echo Dot 5th Gen and Phillips Hue White A19 Smart Bulb (41% off)

    Amazon

    14. Amazon Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi Router (36% off)

    Amazon

    Want more? Check out more discounts on Amazon devices for Black Friday below:

    Echo Show 5 (3rd generation), $40 (regularly $90), amazon.com
    Echo Pop, $18 (regularly $40), amazon.com
    Echo Buds (2023), $35 (regularly $50), amazon.com
    Amazon Fire 7 Tablet, $40 (regularly $60), amazon.com
    Amazon Fire TV Cube, $110 (regularly $140), amazon.com
    Echo Studio, $155 (normally $200), amazon.com
    Echo Auto (2nd Gen), $35 (regularly $55), amazon.com
    Amazon Basics Smart Plug Power Strip, $17 (regularly $25), amazon.com
    Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor, $49 (regularly $70), amazon.com
    Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera, $30 (regularly $60), amazon.com
    Limited Edition Star Wars Stormtrooper Stand for Amazon Echo Dot, $30 (regularly $40), amazon.com

    View all offers for more offers THRs Black Friday coverage for the best deals on the web here.

