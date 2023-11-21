The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Amazon’s Best-Selling Tablets, Smart TVs, Security Cameras and More

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

If you haven’t gotten to know Alexa yet, or are looking for a new tablet or e-reader, home security cameras, or smart speakers, Amazon just slashed prices on its lineup of devices as part of its early Black Friday sale.

Now through Cyber ​​Monday (November 27), expect to save up to 77 percent on select Amazon devices, including the latest Echo Show 5, Fire 4K TVs and streaming sticks, Fire HD 10 tablets, Kindle e- readers, Echo speakers and much more. more.

Amazon is also offering limited-time deals on its suite of entertainment services. Through November 27, new Audible subscribers get a $20 credit plus their first four months for $6 per month. Meanwhile, new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers get the first three months free (then $10 per month for Prime members, then $11 per month for everyone else).

No member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of everything Amazon Prime has to offer, including access to Prime Video; fast free same, next or two day shipping; discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to exclusive shopping events – like Prime Day and Black Friday – and more.

Please note that the e-commerce giant is extending its returns window until Wednesday, January 31, 2024 for most purchases made between Wednesday, November 1 and Sunday, December 31.

Ahead, check out all the deals on Amazon devices ahead of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, plus some of the best items to buy now while supplies are still in stock.

What are the best deals on Amazon devices during Black Friday 2023?

The following tablets, indoor and outdoor cameras, video streaming accessories, home security products, e-readers and other tech accessories from Amazon are currently available for purchase:

1. Fire HD 10 Tablet, 32 GB (43% off)

Amazon

2. Amazon Kindle Kindle Scribe, 16 GB (29% off)

Amazon

3. Echo Show 10 Smart Display, 3rd Generation (36% off)

Amazon

4. Amazon Fire TV 4 Series 4K Ultra HD 55-inch. Smart TV (35% discount)

5. Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Alexa Remote (33% off)

6. Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker, 5th Generation (54% off)

7. Blink Mini Video Cameras, 3-Pack (60% off)

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Clock, 5th Generation (42% off)

9. Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Show 5 Bundle (65% off)

Amazon

10. Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet, 32 GB (50% off)

11. Blink Video Doorbell (50% discount)

Amazon

13. Echo Dot 5th Gen and Phillips Hue White A19 Smart Bulb (41% off)

Amazon

14. Amazon Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi Router (36% off)

Amazon

Want more? Check out more discounts on Amazon devices for Black Friday below:

Echo Show 5 (3rd generation), $40 (regularly $90), amazon.com

Echo Pop, $18 (regularly $40), amazon.com

Echo Buds (2023), $35 (regularly $50), amazon.com

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet, $40 (regularly $60), amazon.com

Amazon Fire TV Cube, $110 (regularly $140), amazon.com

Echo Studio, $155 (normally $200), amazon.com

Echo Auto (2nd Gen), $35 (regularly $55), amazon.com

Amazon Basics Smart Plug Power Strip, $17 (regularly $25), amazon.com

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor, $49 (regularly $70), amazon.com

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera, $30 (regularly $60), amazon.com

Limited Edition Star Wars Stormtrooper Stand for Amazon Echo Dot, $30 (regularly $40), amazon.com

View all offers for more offers