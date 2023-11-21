Tue. Nov 21st, 2023

    Multiple People Injured After Lamppost Falls at Disneyland

    ANAHEIM, CA. – Strong winds caused a light pole on Main Street in Disneyland to topple, resulting in injuries to at least three individuals, one of them seriously.

    The Anaheim Fire Department received the report of the incident around 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Disneyland officials verified the occurrence. Two of the injured individuals received treatment for minor injuries and were subsequently released. The third guest, who sustained serious injuries, was transported to the hospital.

    Additional details about the incident are currently unavailable.

    This is a breaking news update.

    The post Multiple People Injured After Lamppost Falls at Disneyland appeared first on Breaking911.

