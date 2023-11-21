ALERT: Recall Issued for Ground Beef Shipped to Several States

WASHINGTON – Skyline Provisions, Inc., a Harvey, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 5,620 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with a foreign object, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The raw ground beef items were produced and packed on Aug. 19, 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

20-lb. carton boxes containing four packages of “SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 81/19” with “ITEM # 000248” printed on the label.

20-lb. carton boxes containing four packages of “SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 75/25” with “ITEM # 000293” printed on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 19300” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutions in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered after FSIS received a customer complaint reporting that a foreign object was found during food preparation.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutional freezers. Institutions are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

