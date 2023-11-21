Baltimore Police Fired 36 Shots at Armed Man, Bodycam Video Shows

Baltimore, Maryland (BPD) — On November 7, 2023, around 12:35 p.m., District Action Team or ‘DAT’ officers were performing proactive patrol in the area due to recent shootings, and had attempted to stop a man, later identified as 27-year-old Hunter Jessup, who they believed was armed, on Brunswick Street near Wilkens Avenue. Jessup ran after officers asked him to lift his shirt as they checked for weapons. During the foot chase, Jessup is seen holding a Glock 23 and firing at least one shot, which struck a parked Ford Focus.

After Jessup broke an attempted tackle by one officer, police officers then fired a total of 36 rounds at Jessup, striking him. Jessup was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

