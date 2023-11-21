Tue. Nov 21st, 2023

    News

    Israel Accused of Snatching Up New Yorker Writer in Gaza

    By

    Nov 21, 2023 , , , ,
    The Daily Beast/Facebook

    A Palestinian writer whose work has been published in U.S. magazines such as The Atlantic and The New Yorker was detained in Gaza, a New Yorker editor said on Monday.

    New Yorker editor-in-chief David Remnick alerted staffers on Monday that the magazine lost touch with writer Mosab Abu Toha and later learned he was arrested, Michael Luo, the editor of The New Yorker’s website, wrote on X. His arrest came as Israel continued its ground invasion in Gaza, most recently seizing Gaza’s largest hospital.

    PEN International, an association of writers, accused the Israeli Defense Forces of detaining Abu Toha on X and demanded information on his situation.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

