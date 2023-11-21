Nat Barr breaks down in tears live on air – forcing producers to abruptly cut to an ad break

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Sunrise host Nat Barr broke down in tears while live, forcing producers to cut to a commercial break.

Her tearful outburst came after reading an emotional letter from South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Stevens, whose son Charlie died after suffering irreversible brain damage when he was allegedly hit by a car on Schoolies.

The hosts learned that Commissioner Stevens signed the heartfelt note saying his son’s death meant more than just a number on a tragic tally.

Barr appeared unable to speak as she fought back tears with her co-host Matthew Shirvington, known to viewers as Shirvo, forced to take over the segment.

The story had a particular impact on Barr, who has two sons, Lachlan, 22, and Hunter, 18. Hunter, who graduated from high school earlier this year, was said to have been celebrating School Week when the police commissioner’s son died.

“I have to be honest with you, it’s extremely difficult to get through this without shedding a tear, even if you knew Charlie or not,” Shirvo said.

“Understanding the loss of a teenager, Nat and I are in this situation with teenagers, it’s extremely difficult.”

Shirvo, who also appeared to become emotional, then read a line from the letter.

“You have lived a life and given so much to so many people. You are a force of nature, we will never forget your beautiful, cheeky and disarming smile.

His voice breaking, Barr added: “Well said Shirvo. We’ll come back in a moment.

It comes after the Sunrise host revealed she became emotional thinking about her youngest son Hunter, who was soon to graduate from high school.

The presenter said she would “cry” next week during her final meeting.

Speaking to pregnant Miranda Kerr on Sunrise that morning, Barr told the Australian model to make the most of her four boys’ childhood years.

“It’s my last child’s last day of school today, so I know it’s busy, but make the most of it,” she told the beauty who is expecting her fourth child at CEO Evan Spiegel.

“Because then you’ll cry like I will next week when they have their assembly.”

Barr appeared unable to speak as she fought back tears with co-host Matthew Shirvington, known to viewers as Shirvo, forced to take over the segment (pictured)

Barr (pictured with her eldest son Hunter, 22, and husband Andrew) became emotional after a letter to Charlie Stevens written by her grieving father was read out on the show.

South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Stevens, whose son Charlie died from irreversible head trauma, revealed his son was the youngest of five children.

Commissioner Stevens’ letter described how much Charlie was loved.

“I’m writing this sitting in a room with dirty clothes on the floor, an unmade bed, six glasses lined up on the nightstand, an empty KFC box next to the glasses, cabinet doors left open, and a row of skateboards leaning on it. the wall – it’s a mess and it’s perfect. That’s where 101 lived,” he wrote.

101 refers to the 101st life lost on South Australian roads this year.

‘101 is Charles Stevens – Charlie, Charlie Boy, Chas, Links, Steve. You lived your life and gave so much to so many people. You were a force of nature and we will never forget your beautiful, cheeky and disarming smile,” Commissioner Stevens said.

“Son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin, friends, work colleague, teammate. Much more than just a number on a tragic count.

Charlie Stevens, 18, was waiting with friends for a bus to go to the Schoolies celebrations at Victor Harbor when he was allegedly punched by Dhirren Randhawa, also 18, at Goolwa, south of Adelaide, at around 9 p.m. on Friday hours.

Mr Stevens died 22 hours later in hospital, while Mr Randhawa was arrested shortly afterwards in a nearby street after allegedly fleeing the scene.

South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Stevens has written an emotional letter to his youngest son Charlie, who died from irreversible head trauma when he was allegedly hit by a car on schoolchildren (both are on the picture)

Devastated loved ones remember Charlie Stevens (pictured) as a ‘beautiful boy’

Randhawa was subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated driving without due care, leaving the scene of an accident after causing death and failure to truthfully answer questions.

